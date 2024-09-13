Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Neil Smith Purchases 6,023 Shares

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Neil Smith purchased 6,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.93 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$23,670.39 ($15,780.26).
Neil Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Neil Smith bought 184 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.95 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of A$726.06 ($484.04).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Neil Smith acquired 61,020 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,588.20 ($159,058.80).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Neil Smith bought 89,250 shares of Kelsian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.92 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$349,860.00 ($233,240.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.02.
Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.
