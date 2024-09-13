Kerry Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

