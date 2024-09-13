KeyCorp Lowers Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $105.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

