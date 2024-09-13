KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lessened by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

KEY stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

