Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.08. 1,626,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,760,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,597,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,428,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

