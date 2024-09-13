Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

