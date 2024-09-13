Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.66 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,281.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

