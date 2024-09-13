Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.49. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 67,698 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.