Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

