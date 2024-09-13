Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several research firms have commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KOS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.28.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.