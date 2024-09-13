Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

