Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.70

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 1416119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$386.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of C$22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.052844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics

About Kraken Robotics

In other news, Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$223,782.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

Further Reading

