Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $24.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
About Kumba Iron Ore
