Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

Kumba Iron Ore stock remained flat at $24.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

