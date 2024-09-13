Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KYMR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,105 shares of company stock worth $18,651,584. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

