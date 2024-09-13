Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

KYMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,105 shares of company stock worth $18,651,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

