LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,419.0 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
