LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,419.0 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

