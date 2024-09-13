LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Trading Down 3.3%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 203,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 29,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LeddarTech

LeddarTech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeddarTech Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeddarTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.