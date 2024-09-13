Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 2,050 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lemonade Stock Up 3.9 %

LMND stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

