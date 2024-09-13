Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 3%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 1,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

