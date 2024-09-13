Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Position Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741,722 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Energy worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,580,981. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

