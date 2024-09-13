LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Sells $29,441.61 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at $225,752.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 4.3 %

LNKB opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.