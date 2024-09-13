Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $269.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.55. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

