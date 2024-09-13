Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 500,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,108,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

