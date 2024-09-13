LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

