Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Locafy Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCFY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,721. Locafy has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.