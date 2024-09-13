Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $568.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.