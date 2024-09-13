Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $21,217.59 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lollybomb Meme Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00140008 USD and is up 11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,379.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lollybomb Meme Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.