Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 39,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 117,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Lotus Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $338.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

