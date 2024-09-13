Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.010-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.01-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Lovesac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lovesac

Lovesac Price Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.