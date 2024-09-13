Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.64 and last traded at $256.64. 340,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,489,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.28 and its 200-day moving average is $234.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.