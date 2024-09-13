LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $235.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.27.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day moving average is $254.53. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

