Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 3.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 934,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 564,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $308,145,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

