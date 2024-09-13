Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases 992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSP opened at $173.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

