Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 139.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $363.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

