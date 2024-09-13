Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.
Luokung Technology Stock Up 5.7 %
LKCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 532,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,017. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
