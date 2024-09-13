LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 5.6% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 263,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PAVE stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

