MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at $709,494,983.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,946 shares of company stock valued at $69,260,741. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

