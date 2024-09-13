MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,010,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 539,023 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 3,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

