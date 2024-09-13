Maged Shenouda Purchases 24,120 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CFO Maged Shenouda bought 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $260,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Maged Shenouda bought 8,194 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894.70.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 153.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.