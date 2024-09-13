MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.96 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $506.76 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 69.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

