Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading Down 0.1%

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.80. 100,126 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0689 dividend. This is an increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

About Main BuyWrite ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Main BuyWrite ETF ( BATS:BUYW Free Report ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Main BuyWrite ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

