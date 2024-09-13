Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading Down 0.1%

Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.80. 100,126 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.
Main BuyWrite ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0689 dividend. This is an increase from Main BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
About Main BuyWrite ETF
The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.
