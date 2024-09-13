Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 3,257 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TECL opened at $80.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $112.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

