Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 3,593 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 233,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $52.74 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

