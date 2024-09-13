Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 9,145 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 over the last 90 days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $69.35 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

