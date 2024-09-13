Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $85.50 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

