Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 2,866 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares during the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $12,662,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,574,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

