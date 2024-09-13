Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

