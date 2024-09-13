Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 186,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,199,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.43 and its 200 day moving average is $257.27. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

