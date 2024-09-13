Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $75.78 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $76.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

