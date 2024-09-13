Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of MRO opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

