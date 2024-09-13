Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.43. 7,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.22. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

